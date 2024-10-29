Food insecurity is on the rise among Quebec students

Though students are stereotypically no stranger to eating packaged noodles for dinner, new data shows that more post-secondary students are using food banks to make ends meet.

That’s no surprise to Etienne Paré, who regularly skipped meals while doing his unpaid internship as a student in education studies.

“Most people aren't aware that they're dealing with food insecurity,” said Paré, now the president of the Quebec Student Union (QSU), which represents about 103,000 people through 13 student unions.

“We’re kind of being told it's OK for to struggle as a student … And during those unpaid internships, you don't have access to any money, really.”

A report by Moisson Montreal released Monday shows that demand is growing across the board for Quebec’s largest food bank with 2.9 million requests for food assistance each month. That’s a 55 per cent increase since 2021.

The Food Banks of Quebec says 87 per cent of all food bank users in the province are tenants, and 10.5 per cent are students. In 2019, food banks welcomed 6,619 students – by 2024, that number went up by almost 10,000 people to 16,652.

Veronique Beaulieu-Fowler, head of philanthropy at Food Banks of Quebec, says it’s a significant increase.

“Students are put in more and more difficult positions considering the cost-of-living crisis that we're in,” she said.

“With rent being so high, the cost of everything has bubbled up with inflation, and that really has an impact on them who are already on tight budgets.”

Paré said that’s likely just the tip of the iceberg.

“People aren't aware that those solutions exist to begin with. They don't know where to go,” said Paré, adding that most students don’t think they can use food banks because it’s like “taking the place" of other people in need.

“I would have personally never considered going to a food bank, because, you know, this is something that should be a last resort help,” he said.

Student groups and unions are trying to fill that gap, mainly with emergency measures.

Ending the ‘rite of passage’

Concordia University has had its famous soup kitchen, The People’s Potato, offering daily free hot vegan meals at the university’s downtown campus and a biweekly food bank. The Hive free lunch program is the Potato’s counterpart at the Loyola campus.

The free lunch often runs out before the end of service.

The Concordia Student Union (CSU) also has an emergency food fund, giving students one $100 grocery store gift card per semester to students in need. Last year, the CSU gave away $160,000 worth of gift cards --- up from the previous average of $50,000 per year.

A 2023 report shows that at least 67 per cent of Concordia students experienced some sort of food insecurity, with 22 per cent at a severe level. It also says that despite the university having all these resources, they aren’t promoted enough and increasing demand is straining resources and staff.

Erin Barker, a psychology professor at Concordia University who co-authored the report, said students are more vulnerable to food insecurity due to limited financial resources, exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation.

Students often shoulder the costs of rent, transportation, textbooks and tuition while working part-time. Food is easy to cut out, said Barker.

Students are generally less likely to seek out help and resources because of feelings of shame and embarrassment and having internalized the idea that food insecurity is a “rite of passage,” said the report.

“It's a fundamental need, and to admit that you're not able to meet it, that is a hard reality to admit to other people,” said Barker.

Barker said food insecurity and malnutrition are linked to poor mental and physical health, academic underperformance and even dropping out of school. Prolonged food insecurity can have a lasting impact even after graduation, with studies showing links between food insecurity in young adults and chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension.

Black, Latin and Arab students are most affected by food insecurity, the report shows.

International students were the most likely to report food insecurity, likely due to paying higher tuition fees than Quebec and Canadian residents.

Meanwhile, McGill’s student union (SSMU) launched a campaign to improve food security and affordability on campus because it lacks free or affordable meal options. It started a grocery program, offering vouchers to grocery stores.

McGill’s volunteer-run Midnight Kitchen offers free vegan lunch services every Wednesday and Thursday, but demand is high, and students are often seen in line at Concordia’s soup kitchen.

The SSMU also created the SNAC program, which distributes free groceries once a week.

Student mobilization

Though student unions have stepped up, the QSU’s Paré said there needs to be systemic change to reduce student poverty on behalf of university administrators and the government.

“We need more help to fight inflation, so student financial aid, whether it’s paying the internships, all those issues can be fixed,” he said.

“Tuition and housing are probably the two biggest factor here. And then after this, of course, inflation, is making sure that the food is not accessible to everybody.”

McGill itself offers its students a “Saver Meal Plan” that claims to help students who regularly eat on campus save 15 per cent on their meals. The plan costs $1,800 per semester with no possibility of rolling over unused funds. According to McGill’s website, breakfast at its dining halls cost $10.39 while lunch is $13.49 and dinner $15.59.

A salad at McGill’s cafeteria costs $17.69.

“With the increasing prices of food on campus, as well as the prevalence of convenience and fast food stores around campus, it is no surprise that food insecurity disproportionately affects university-aged students,” said SNAC’s Cameron Davies.