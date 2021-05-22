Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 matchup against Toronto Maple Leafs
Published Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:00PM EDT
MONTREAL --
After a short-handed goal from Paul Byron and some scary moments for Jonathan Tavares, the Habs are up 1-0 in round one of an epic NHL playoff matchup 42 years in the making.
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs go head-to-head again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Follow along with our liveblog below:
