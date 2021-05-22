MONTREAL -- After a short-handed goal from Paul Byron and some scary moments for Jonathan Tavares, the Habs are up 1-0 in round one of an epic NHL playoff matchup 42 years in the making.



The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs go head-to-head again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Follow along with our liveblog below:





LISTEN TO THE GAME LIVE ON TSN 690