Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Lightning in Game 1
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 6:11PM EDT
Montreal Canadiens pose with the Clarence Campbell trophy after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights to advance to the Stanley Cup finals following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share:
MONTREAL -- It's so close we can taste it.
The Montreal Canadiens are in the Stanley Cup finals and the 1993 vibes are coursing through the city's veins. The best-of-seven series begins Monday night south of the border, with the Habs facing off with the Tampa Bay Lighting at 8 p.m. ET at the Amalie Arena.
Follow the game on our live blog below.
LISTEN LIVE ON TSN RADIO 690