MONTREAL -- It’s do or die for the Montreal Canadiens Monday night as they play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in what could be one of the most-watched Round 1 face-offs between the two rivals in decades.

The Habs secured their way to Game 7 Saturday after tying up the series 3-3 with an overtime goal from Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

