FOLLOW LIVE: Habs face Leafs in Game 7
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 5:26PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 31, 2021 5:31PM EDT
MONTREAL -- It’s do or die for the Montreal Canadiens Monday night as they play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in what could be one of the most-watched Round 1 face-offs between the two rivals in decades.
The Habs secured their way to Game 7 Saturday after tying up the series 3-3 with an overtime goal from Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Follow the action with the CTV liveblog below.
