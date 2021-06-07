Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Habs face Jets in Game 4
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 6:04PM EDT
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share:
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens are on track for a sweep in Round 2, but can they keep the momentum going and score another win against the Winnipeg Jets?
Follow all the playoff action in Game 4 on our live blog below.