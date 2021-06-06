Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Habs face Jets in Game 3
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 4:22PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 6, 2021 6:49PM EDT
MONTREAL -- For the past five games, the Montreal Canadiens have been unbeatable.
First, they game back from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Leafs. Then they went to Winnipeg and won two on the road.
Now, with a 2-0 series lead over the Jets, they're hoping to keep the hot streak going as the series comes back to the Bell Centre.
