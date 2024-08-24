Flood victims denounce the province's tight deadline for compensation

From finding a contractor to filing insurance claims, flood victims are knee-deep in work. And residents say Quebec's tight deadline for compensation claims makes matters worse.

"It's terrible, two weeks, because everybody is worried, they're working and have their heads full of this," Saint-Jerome resident, Nathalie Voisard said in an interview.

She said her basement flooded on Aug. 9.

"[There is a] kindergarten and at the other side it's an apartment that somebody was living there."

Voisard said she also believes more should be done to inform people about this deadline.

"I just told my neighbour that she could do that, and she said 'Oh my god. I didn't know that.' I think that people don't know anything," Voisard said.

Residents have 15 days following a flood to make a claim with their municipality. However, there are restrictions limiting who is eligible.

"I don't think we fit in the criteria that the government put in place, and that's a shame," Eric Ellard, the mayor of Chateauguay, said in an interview.

The program doesn't include flooding caused by sewer backups, and it is the type of flooding a lot of Chateauguay residents are dealing with, Allard explained.

"There should be something different that could be modified on the government's side there to address that situation because people are exhausted. They are very tired of the situation they have to deal with," he said.

The Union of Quebec Municipalities (UMQ) said towns and cities invest heavily in water infrastructures, but most were not able to contain the deluge brought on by tropical storm Debby.

In a statement to CTV News, UMQ President Martin Damphouse said:

"The Quebec government needs to readjust the terms and conditions of the general financial assistance program so that it adequately responds to the new realities experienced by communities."

Damphouse added that Ottawa must also step up its commitment to ensure essential infrastructure is built in all regions of Quebec. And Allard agrees.

"We really have to adapt, not only as a city, like I said, but as the government and as citizens," Allard noted.

With no word yet from her insurers Voisard said she hopes the government compensation program will bring her some relief.

"We should have at a minimum a month. Fifteen days is a joke," she said.

CTV News contacted the public security minister, who declined the interview request and did not issue a statement.

The Aug. 9 flood victims have until Saturday to register a claim with their municipalities.