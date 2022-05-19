First the pandemic, now inflation: Quebec's small businesses are slammed again
Post-pandemic business has been picking up for Dylida Mao, the owner of catering company La Petite Mangue, with once-delayed weddings and other celebrations back on the calendar.
But the entrepreneur hasn't been able to enjoy much of the 2022 busy season because she's stuck handling yet another financial crisis.
"It feels a little bit like it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Mao said in an interview, blaming inflation for creating a new set of problems.
She's not alone. Many small business owners in Quebec who were already grappling with a severe labour shortage and supply chain issues are now required to pay significantly higher prices for supplies and materials - not to mention gasoline.
It's forcing them to make difficult decisions and sometimes have tough conversations with clients about why they need to charge them more for their services.
According to Statistics Canada, the country's inflation rate has hit a three-decade high of 6.8 per cent – the highest since January 1991.
Overall food costs rose 8.8 per cent compared with a year ago, caused partly by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February and poor weather in growing regions.
PRICEY PANTRY
As an Asian catering service, La Petite Mangue uses a wide variety of ingredients, many of them pricier now.
"For example, a lot of our ingredients are imported, like coconut milk, and rice and whatnot and they are like triple in cost compared to what it used to be," said Mao.
"Gluten-free soya sauce, for example. I used to pay, I don't know, like a fraction of what I paid. Now it's like $30 per little container."
Not only is she shelling out more for staple items, but her vendors also advised her to stock up on the imported goods because there's no telling when they'll receive another shipment.
Local produce is also more expensive, so Mao, who lives in a suburb and has a big backyard, started some small-scale urban farming.
"I start growing certain things myself, like leafy greens, for example, because they're very easy to plant…cucumbers," she said.
But no matter what measures she takes to ease the bottom line, Mao said she's still losing some money, especially since she must honour wedding contracts signed a year ago before prices surged.
"Now we're thinking about incorporating the inflation costs into the wedding [contracts]," she said.
PAIN AT THE GAS PUMPS
While the owner of Campanelli and Sons Landscaping can't grow any of the products they plant on clients' properties, he relates to Mao's pain around prices.
"Conifers have gone up, I would say, a good 40 per cent from pre-pandemic. So, if there was a plant that was $100 two years ago, well, now it's $140, $150," Michael Campanelli said.
Fertilizers have also increased in price, as have seeds, grass seed, in particular, the landscaper explained.
The biggest hit to the bottom line, however, comes from the price of gas.
"So my regular pickup truck, a one-tonne truck, you know, the amount of gas that I put in because I also pull the trailer to pull stock and materials and everything…to fill up is about $235," said Campanelli.
And that only lasts him five days.
"If you're paying more for your workers and you're paying more for your gas, you're paying more for your materials - somebody's got to pay for this, right?"
"I guess the customers are going to have to pay a little bit more money. There's no way of getting out of it," Campanelli concluded.
He acknowledged it might affect business if people decide it's too expensive to continue to spruce up their outdoor space - even with outdoor living encouraged during the ongoing pandemic.
FIXED-PRICE CONTRACTS, A THING OF THE PAST
With the recent increase in gas costs and commodities, some entrepreneurs are still trying to come up with a new business formula – to ensure their company survives financially, and that will also sit well with customers.
Electrician Richard Baptista, owner of Les Entreprises XB Inc. is right in the middle of figuring it all out.
"The burden falls on the client, unfortunately, because, for example, copper has gone through the roof," he said.
And since the price of the material, along with the PVC conduit fittings he uses, can change from week to week, "it's hard to give one price for a project, said Baptista."
So he's decided he will provide clients with estimates but no fixed price "because they have to allow for fluctuations in materials and wires," he said.
That doesn't always sit well with clients of any business, of course, if they have a fixed budget, so some people may decide to delay getting the work done if they're not under undue pressure.
"But the inflation as far as the gas prices, I haven't really had a chance to put that into my hourly rate yet because it was so brutal so fast," Baptista said. So, for now, he's losing money.
And as he and his fellow electricians wait for guidance from their professional order, the Corporation of Master Electricians of Quebec, "we're [the electricians] sort of absorbing that for now," he said.
Baptista said several economic issues are colliding simultaneously, and it is creating a great deal of stress for small and medium businesses.
"Prices are super high…but here's a lot of work going on at the same time. People are putting themselves in debt, like a lot of debt. And then there's no manpower," he said.
It's an uncertain time.
"For me right now, we're keeping our head above water. I have to make price adjustments going forward. How my clients are going to take it or will they accept it - I don't know."
For Mao, inflation and her inability to find young workers to hire means she has to put her dreams on hold.
"Before the pandemic…we were thinking about how we're going to grow," the caterer said, explaining that plans to open a new takeout counter are on the backburner now, causing frustration and concern for the future.
"You can see there's room to grow, but you can't grow," she said, stymied as they are by all the burdens described.
"It's getting better, the pandemic, but in the meantime, the effects that it brought… it's really like, when am I going to get out of this?"
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
NEW | Man charged in Edison Avenue homicide in Winnipeg; police investigating possibility of more victims
The Winnipeg Police Service has changed a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found near an apartment building in North Kildonan, and police are investigating the possibility of more victims.
Health Canada warns of formula shortage for babies with food allergies
Health Canada says there is currently a shortage in this country of infant formula designed for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions amid a serious shortage in the United States.
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Canada visit in Northwest Territories
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have started their journey to Canada's North, where they are scheduled to speak with First Nations chiefs as the final day of the royal visit focuses on Indigenous issues and climate change.
Toronto
-
One person arrested after Lamborghini stolen during Toronto home invasion
One person has been arrested and at least one other suspect remains outstanding after a luxury SUV was stolen during a home invasion in Toronto.
-
Three carjackings committed in the span of two hours in Toronto are linked, police say
Police say that investigators now believe that three armed carjackings committed in the span of two hours on Wednesday night are linked.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Expert says N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force
An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19; drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
London
-
Western U removes LGBTQ social media post after backlash
Western university has removed an image posted online after backlash that generated some controversy.
-
Pre-trial motions underway for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
Pre-trial motions got underway Thursday for the man accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family.
-
More hate-related property damage in London, Ont.
Just one day after hate symbols were spray painted on a north London, Ont. playground, police are investigating more graffiti-style property damage.
Northern Ontario
-
OutLoud North Bay building gets a major facelift
A hub for children in the 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies got a major facelift after working with Giant Tiger and a Canadian designer to give the space a major transformation.
-
Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case
There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Suspect sought in assault on service dog and owner in northeast Calgary
Calgary police need the public's help to identify a man who they say attacked a service dog and his owner earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
'It keeps me alive': Guelph, Ont. senior earns black belt in jiu-jitsu
Jim Stevenson, 66, has been promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, making him the oldest person in his dojo to receive the belt.
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students
The woman was charged with two counts of assault in November after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” Waterloo regional police said at the time.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
-
Vancouver mayor speaks out against soccer friendly between Canada, Iran
Vancouver's mayor spoke out against an upcoming soccer game between Canada and Iran Wednesday, the day after the prime minister also condemned the match.
-
Mountie seriously injured after crash into Burnaby building
An RCMP officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after an unmarked police SUV collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Woman stabbed at downtown Edmonton LRT station
A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after she was stabbed at Bay/Enterprise Square Station in Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Over 2,000 pounds of pot hidden as 'foam pool toys' seized at Detroit-Windsor border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than a ton of marijuana labelled “foam pool toys” at the cargo facility at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 23:
-
25 hospitalizations and 53 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths and 53 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin
NDP leader Ryan Meili announced he is resigning from his position as MLA of Saskatoon-Meewasin.
-
SGI begins mailing out rebate cheques
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has begun mailing out rebate cheques to customers across the province.
-
Riders, Blue Bombers to play first pre-season game May 31 following CFL deal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will play their first pre-season contest of the CFL season on May 31, at Mosaic Stadium according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa surpasses 800 COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa surpassed a grim COVID-19 milestone on Thursday, even as hospitalizations remained at a low for the year.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon check-stop blitz sees 16 drivers nabbed for impaired driving
Sixteen drivers were taken off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Saskatoon on Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin
NDP Leader Ryan Meili announced he is resigning from his position as MLA of Saskatoon-Meewasin.
-
Prince Albert man charged after altercation results in serious injuries, police say
Prince Albert police have charged a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.