After the massacre at a Quebec City mosque, there was a sense of solidarity with the Muslim community that spread across the country.

To continue to foster that sentiment, various groups and people have come together to launch the first edition of Muslim awareness week.

The goal, said Ehab Lotayef, founder of Muslim Awareness Week, is “to get people to know us the way we want to be portrayed -- not the way people want to see us, by outreaching ourselves to different sections of Quebec society.”

Various events as part of the week will run from Jan. 25 to 31.

“We want to talk to you, we want to be with you, we want you to know us, we want to express our own achievements our own concerns our own aspirations as full citizens of Quebec and Canada,” said Lotayef.

Watch the video above for more details.