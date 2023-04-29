First cruise ship of the season docks in Montreal

The Port of Montreal welcomed its first cruis ship of the season on Saturday and more than 1,000 people set sail for Boston.

The return of cruise ships means a boom to the city's tourism industry.

"Those kinds of cruise passengers that are beginning or finishing their cruise in Montreal, they are spending around $350 each when they arrive," said Melanie Nadeu from the Port of Montreal.

Fifty-one ships will dock at the port this summer, bringing around 45,000 international travellers and more than $25 million over the next six months.