Firefighters respond to large downtown fire in Montreal
Published Sunday, October 31, 2021 7:20AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal firefighters responded to a large downtown fire overnight.
Authorities issued their initial advisory of a "first-alarm" fire at Sainte-Catherine W St. and McGill College Av. at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
That classification was soon updated to a "fourth-alarm" blaze at around 2 a.m., which typically requires a large firefighter response.
-- More updates to come.