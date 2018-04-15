Firefighters, paramedics pull body from Riviere-des-Prairies
A body was retrieved from the Riviere-des-Prairies Sunday afternoon, according to Montreal police.
Just before 3 p.m., passerby dialled 911 to notify police that a body was floating in the water near the intersections of Gouin and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvds.
Firefighters and Urgences Sante worked together to pull the body from the water.
According to a spokesperson for the Montreal Police, the victim is a dark-skinned male, possibly in his 20's.
Montreal police will be on-site to investigate the circumstances of the incident, however, they said they do not believe it's a criminal event.
Police confirmed that the body in question is not that of missing 10-year-old Ariel Kouakou, who was last seen in Parc des Batteliers on the banks of the Riviere-des-Pairies on March 12.
