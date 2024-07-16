Firefighters battle blaze in Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension

Montreal firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a residential-commercial building in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

The fire started at 7:30 p.m. Monday on the first floor of the building on Saint-Hubert Street and Everett Street.

The business on the ground floor was also damaged.

There were no reported injuries from people living in the apartments above the store.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.