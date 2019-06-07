Featured Video
Fire breaks out in Old Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 1:43PM EDT
A five-alarm fire in the Old Quebec area of Quebec City threatened a government building on Friday afternoon.
The fire on St. Jean St. started in a building housing a fast food restaurant. The back of the restaurant faces the home of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and the Municipal Commission of Quebec.
Firefighters said the proximity of the buildings could lead the flames to spread.
