The final winner of a share of a $50 million lottery draw has claimed his prize.

Abdul Jamil picked up his cheque for $2.5 million on his own, missing Friday's mass event where the 19 other winners split the Lotto Max grand prize.

It turns out all the lottery winners had taken part in group purchases, where people can buy a share of a ticket at a kiosk, and many of the winners did not know each other.

Jamil missed Friday's news conference, but he was just as happy as the other winners to collect his cash.

The odds of winning Lotto Max are one in 28,633,528