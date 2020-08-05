MONTREAL -- After being cancelled for months amid the COVID-19 crisis, festivals and events in Quebec will now be able to resume their activities, under certain conditions.

The provincial government announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will lift the ban and allow organizers to begin planning their events with up to 250 people, but they will have to comply with the conditions set out by public health.

Specifically, they must follow the comings and goings on their site so as not to exceed the maximum of 250 people. They must also ensure that participants who do not reside at the same address stay two metres from each other.

Festival organizers have been able to hold events indoors since last Monday. However, participants must wear a mask and have to stand two metres from each other, unless they are seated -- in this case, the distance can be reduced to 1.5 meters.

"Festival and event organizers are professionals in the management of gatherings, and I am convinced that this recovery will be done in a responsible manner," Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.