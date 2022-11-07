Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part today in a groundbreaking ceremony for biotechnology company Moderna's new mRNA vaccine factory in Laval, Que., a suburb of Montreal.

The factory is expected to be completed in 2024 at the earliest and produce 100 million doses of mRNA vaccines per year.

It will manufacture vaccines against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Trudeau was accompanied by several provincial and federal politicians today, including federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer.

The prime minister told reporters that Moderna's new factory represents an investment in the health-care security of Canadians and also in a research ecosystem that will deliver good jobs for years to come.

Champagne says Canada has committed to purchase a certain number of vaccines from the factory, but he didn't provide details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 7, 2022.