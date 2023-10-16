Feds announce nearly $3 million for women entrepreneurs in Quebec

The federal small business minister was in Montreal Monday to announce nearly $3 million in funding to support women entrepreneurs across Canada.

Once a small business owner herself, Minister Rechie Valdez granted Ecole des Entrepreneurs du Quebec (EEQ) $2.7 million dollars so they can expand their expert training programs for entrepreneurs.

"They've already been doing the ground work here for such a long time supporting Quebec and all the small business entrepreneurs but now it's to replicate the program empower and support all women entrepreneurs across Canada," said Valdez at the announcement, during Small Business Week.

With eight campuses across the province, the EEQ has been training and coaching women entrepreneurs from start-ups to growth opportunities for 37 years.

"We've done the program only in Quebec and the response is amazing. We've helped 1,200 entrepreneurs in Quebec and now we're aiming for 1,800 women in six provinces: Quebec, Ontario, and Atlantic provinces," said Tracey-Anne Powers, assistant executive director EEQ.

Patricia Lattanzio, the MP for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, was at Monday's announcement.

"This will create opportunities to develop networks to be able to exchange experiences and how to surmount challenges in today's economy and in today's world of business," she said.

Two examples of EEQ success stories shared their journey. After three decades working in finance, Sonia Leveillé wanted to pivot to become a certified business coach for women. The EEQ helped her hone her skills and she set up Coach Complice.

"I needed marketing and sales, I never did that and as an entrepreneur. You have to do every part of your business," Leveillé said.

Genevieve Chloe Delage says the EEQ helped shape her own business plan and she was able to start upcycling original fabrics and items. Her wearable art is the opposite of "fast fashion" since it’s all handmade.

"I'm in the circular economic business. I reuse textiles and buttons," said Delage, showing off some brocade and bejeweled antique buttons.

Minister Valdez says small businesses aren’t a small part of the economy — they make up 98 per cent of all businesses in Canada.

She also says that’s why it’s so important to support Canada’s entrepreneurs and small businesses, especially women.