OTTAWA -- Another federal Liberal is in hot water for her comments on the French language in Quebec.

QUB radio reported Wednesday morning that Quebec president of the Liberal Party of Canada (PLC) Chelsea Craig wrote on Twitter that Bill 101 was "oppressive" and that it has "ruined" English language education in Quebec.

This tweet is has been removed.

Craig tweeted again on Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to cover up the matter. In it, she writes that Bill 101 is "important" and she recognizes that French is on the decline in Quebec.

Je veux être claire: 1) le français recule au Québec et il faut le protéger 2) la loi 101 est importante 3) c’est important de pouvoir se faire servir en français au Québec incluant à Montréal. #polcan #polqc — Chelsea Craig (@ChelseaCraig_) November 18, 2020

Craig declined to explain her recent comments when The Canadian Press contacted her by telephone.

A Liberal party spokesperson hastened to forward a written statement praising his party's achievements in their defence of French.

Craig's comments come days after Liberal MP for Saint-Laurent Emmanuella Lambropoulos was forced to apologize on Twitter.

Lambropoulos questioned the decline of French in Quebec during a virtual committee meeting last week.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.