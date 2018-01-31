

CTV Montreal





A man in his seventies was struck by a snow plow on Tuesday afternoon in Montreal.

The victim is the father of noted Quebec musician and singer Gregory Charles.

Charles said his 77-year-old father, Lennox, was coming home from church when he was struck.

He was rushed to hospital and on Wednesday morning he was in critical condition.

Lennox Charles was crossing the street when he was hit at the intersection of Belvedere Rd. and Cote des Neiges Rd. by the plow.

Police have spoken to the driver of the plow, a 69-year-old man.

In a post on Facebook, Gregory Charles said his father had been going to church regularly in the past year, and he asked people to say a prayer on his behalf.

