Family of Old Montreal fire victim launches $1.5-million lawsuit

The family of an 18-year-old woman who was one of seven people who died in the Old Montreal fire has launched a $1.5-million lawsuit against the building's owner and the City of Montreal.

Charlie Lacroix died after the fire tore through the heritage building in Montreal's historic district in the early morning hours of March 16, in what Montreal police now consider a case of arson.

All but one of the seven victims were renting apartment units in the building through the Airbnb platform at the time the fire broke out.

The lawsuit, filed in Quebec Superior Court on Friday, names the building's owner, Emile-Haim Benamor, his associate, Tariq Hasan, and the City of Montreal as defendants. It alleges they were all negligent in allowing people to stay in the building knowing it had several fire safety code issues.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court. CTV News has reached out to the city for a response. Benamor's lawyer declined to comment.

Louis-Philippe Lacroix and Marie-Ève Lacas allege the defendants brought a premature end to their daughter's life.

Lacroix was in the building on du Port Street after being invited by friends for a party. Her father has said in previous interviews that his daughter had been staying in a second-floor unit that had no windows or emergency exits, and that she called 911 for help after the fire broke out.

Her body was found in the rubble on March 27.

"The Fire and Charlie's death will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of each of the Plaintiffs, who will have to live each day with the sudden and unexpected loss of a loved one," the lawsuit states.

The building was inspected multiple times by fire department officials in the years prior to the fire, but "No follow-up was carried out by the City and no concrete action was taken to condemn the Building or have it removed from short-term rental platforms, all while such rentals were prohibited according to the bylaw of the City in this area and that the City knew that it was dangerous," according to the lawsuit.

Weeks after the fatal fire, the father of another victim, Randy Sears, filed a request to authorize a $22-million class-action lawsuit against Benamor and Airbnb following the death of his son, Nathan Sears. The request has not yet been authorized by a judge.

Last month, Montreal police said they believed the fire was a criminal act after finding evidence of accelerant at the scene. No criminal charges have been laid.