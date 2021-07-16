MONTREAL -- Quebec’s health ministry has informed the province’s network of family medicine groups (FMG) it’s time for them “to move towards a new normal now,” and start seeing more and more patients in person who have a variety of symptoms, including COVID-19 symptoms.

The goal is to relieve pressure on overburdened hospital emergency rooms by restoring front-line care to the way it was pre-pandemic.

"We've asked generalists to take on more patients, even those who have certain COVID-19 symptoms," said Health Minister Christian Dube in a news conference Friday.

Some specific examples of symptoms a patient can present with were provided in a letter sent to clinic directors, and include a runny nose, earache, nausea or vomiting.

In the document obtained by CTV News and dated July 13, assistant deputy minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny wrote in French, “several sites [emergency rooms] have a rupture in services or are on the brink,” and “the contribution of the FMG are essential,” to respond to the needs of the population.

She said Quebecers require more health services now than they usually do during the summer months, due to the pandemic.

Health Ministry spokesperson Marie-Louise Harvey told CTV News, as the letter also explained, that “it’s safe to resume front-line activities,” because vaccination rates among health care workers and the population have progressed, and because the circulation of the virus is low.

Doctors working the FMG will be expected to reduce the number of teleconsultations they have, while maintaining a risk-management strategy.

If, following an evaluation, a person has obvious COVID-19 symptoms they can still be referred in the short-term to a designated evaluation clinic (CDE), a ‘hot’ clinic.

However the government has already started shutting down those evaluation clinics and plans to close them all by Sept. 6, which means that FMG will need to fully operational by then and ready to see patients no matter what their complaint.