Families flock to Laval tulip field to forage for Mother’s Day gifts

A tulip field in Laval proved to be a popular spot on the day before Mother’s Day.

While many opt to shop for a bouquet, visitors at the u-pick field foraged for their own arrangements in fields boasting over half a million tulips.

The field's owner says the holiday falls within the flower’s short blooming season—which lasts just two to three weeks.

Watch the report above from CTV Montreal’s Olivia O’Malley for the full story.