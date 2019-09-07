

Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal





Fairmount Bagel, the institution that has produced doughy deliciousness for generations of Montrealers, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday with a bagel birthday party.

The shop lays claim to being the first bagel store in Montreal history, though it has engaged in playful rivalry with some of its competitors over the years for who gets to lay claim to the title of best bagel maker.

The esteemed bagelteers took over Fairmount St. for their celebration, with games, face painting, music and, of course, bagel tasting brought in for the event.

Among those present were Irwin and Ronda Shlafman, grandchildren of Fairmount Bagel’s original owner Isadore Shlafman.

“We still roll the bagels by hand, we bake them all in our wood-fired oven,” said Irwin. “Nothing’s changed here in 100 years.”