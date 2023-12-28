FAE ends teachers' strike, confirms tentative deal with Quebec will go to members for final vote
After a month without school before the holiday break, all indications are that thousands of Quebec students will be able to return to the classroom in January after the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) confirmed Thursday evening that it had reached an agreement in principle with the government that will be recommended to its members.
The union, representing some 66,500 elementary and high school teachers, announced that it was ending all pressure tactics, including the indefinite strike launched on Nov. 23.
The FAE's Conseil fédératif de négociation, which comprises nine unions, spent Thursday analyzing the global settlement proposal that had been agreed with the Quebec government on Wednesday.
Since the delegates considered this proposal an agreement in principle, they decided to end pressure tactics, according to a press release.
The terms of the agreement in principle has not been made public. It will first be presented to the members of the various FAE unions at general assemblies to be held after the holiday break.
Although the FAE acknowledged on Thursday that the agreement in principle is a "new step," it reiterated that "it is up to the teachers to respond to François Legault's government and say whether they feel they have been heard."
Confirmation of the agreement in principle at the teachers' union came just hours after the Common Front of public sector unions, which includes the CSN, CSQ, APTS and FTQ, reached a proposed agreement in principle with Quebec at the central table over salaries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 28, 2023.
