MONTREAL -- Painted lines on the Turcot interchange have faded and won't be repainted until the project is finished, Transports Quebec says.

Drivers have noticed the lack of lane markers; some have called it dangerous.

The roads through the Turcot received a coat recently. Only a few days ago, workers painted new lines on the Highway 20 West and the Highway 15 South, according to Transports Quebec spokesperson Gilles Payer, but it fades quickly.

"Some of the paint is gone, and some is there but still fading," he said.

In a construction zone, in the winter, it's hard to make the paint stick on the road. The surface has to be dry, the road needs to be clean, and the temperature needs to be above freezing.

About 30 people have complained since the Fall to Transports Quebec about the lack of paint.

"It's an accident waiting to happen," said traffic analyst Rick Leckner.

Drivers rarely respect the Turcot's 50km/h speed limit, Leckner added. Photo-radar, he suggested, could slow drivers down.