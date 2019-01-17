

CTV Montreal





An explosion in Rosemont caused a shutdown on the metro’s blue line for a large portion of Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the STM said the power outage was directly linked to an explosion that took place at the corner of Belanger and St-Andre St. in Rosemont.

Hydro-Quebec confirmed that some equipment under the street caught fire, causing six successive explosions and sending smoke billowing up through the utility hole.

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Jonathan Cote told CTV News the cause of the explosion isn’t known yet because the fire department has not yet cleared the scene, and until they do that, crews cannot access the scene to make repairs.

The power outage occurred around 12:30 p.m. and as a result the blue line was out of service until 4:30 p.m. Shuttles were available in the meantime.

Hydro-Quebec says there are 11,000 homes and businesses without electricity in the area, Cote said, adding that at its peak, 21,000 clients were without power.

No one was injured.

More details to come.