Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate

A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a COVID-19 rapid testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, September 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a COVID-19 rapid testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, September 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon