Experts encouraged by increased menopause discussion, but warn against misinformation

Though discussions of menopause are all over social media, some experts in the field say women still struggle to get accurate information and access proper care.

“Women are not necessarily listened to, are not acknowledging themselves that something is off,” said Meno-Joie founder Marie-Josee Bourassa.

Bourassa is a clinical nurse who runs a private clinic in Montreal specializing in menopause. She said it is defined as one year without a menstrual cycle.

“Before that there's up to a 10-year gap where hormonal changes can be happening in a woman's body,” she said.

The 10-year gap is called perimenopause and for some women it can result in debilitating symptoms from brain fog and insomnia to joint pain and hot flashes.

Menopause influencers abound on social media and the conversation around it has never been louder, particularly on Oct. 18, which is World Menopause Day.

However, online forums also include plenty of misinformation from pseudoscience to false claims about hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

It is something general practitioner Dr. Catherine Falardeau hears a lot. She said studies show HRT is safe for most women.

“Hormones are getting back and woman, they get information by doctors like me, that estrogen is strong to protect their bones, protect their brains, protect their heart, and all the vessels,” she said.

Both Falardeau and Bourassa say that lifestyle changes can also be key from managing stress and exercising to choosing a healthy diet.

Bourassa said the online conversation around menopause is important but women should choose their sources carefully.

“There are great forums, like board certified ObGyn on social media that are voicing and that are showing literature,” she said. “That is evidence based practices. So when you have that, it's definitely reassuring and it's something to open the next conversation with your own personal health care provider.”