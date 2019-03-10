

CTV Montreal





Justin Trudeau has already admited that the SNC-Lavalin scandal will cost him votes in this year’s federal election.

His PR strategy and how he communicates with voters during the crisis is “almost an impossible situation” according to Melissa Agnes, a crisis management strategist who was a guest on the Sunday evening 6 p.m. newscast.

“When you’re managing a controversial issue, there’s a formula,” she said. “First is understanding the dynamics and getting a clear understanding of the impact and risks and the values of the organization.”

She feels that the Liberals have to stick to one of the hallmarks of their current identity, which is preserving jobs for middle-class Canadians.

“For Trudeau and the Liberal party, one of those values has been maintaining resilience and sustaining employment for the middle class,” she said. “He can’t waver on that.”

Trudeau may not be able to apologize because he’d essentially be apologizing for “not going against that value.”

Like many politicians, Trudeau can either stick to talking points or he can give more impassioned speeches.

That he has stuck to his talking points during this scandal is troublesome, Agnes said.

“What that does is it implants doubt rather than trust,” she said. “That was the biggest mistake right out of the gate.”