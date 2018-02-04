

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s black community celebrated outstanding achievements in a variety of mediums at the second annual Dynastie Gala on Saturday night.

The event, which comes at the start of Black History Month, honours achievements in music, film, television, literature and the media among Quebec’s black community.

CTV Montreal’s own Maya Johnson was nominated in the category of Anglophone Television Personality. Johnson, who won the category last year, took to Instagram to congratulate the category’s winner, Breakfast Television’s Catherine Verdon Diamond.

The event was capped off by an appearance from Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, who showed off her dance moves onstage with Quebec musician Gardy Fury.