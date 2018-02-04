Excellence in black community celebrated at 2nd annual Dynastie Gala
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 12:28PM EST
Montreal’s black community celebrated outstanding achievements in a variety of mediums at the second annual Dynastie Gala on Saturday night.
The event, which comes at the start of Black History Month, honours achievements in music, film, television, literature and the media among Quebec’s black community.
CTV Montreal’s own Maya Johnson was nominated in the category of Anglophone Television Personality. Johnson, who won the category last year, took to Instagram to congratulate the category’s winner, Breakfast Television’s Catherine Verdon Diamond.
And the winner is... @cvdmtl!!! Congrats! As we celebrate #blackhistorymonth, it's an honour to have been nominated alongside such talented TV trailblazers, all making a difference to #Montreal's black community. Looking back, I can think of Gwen Tolbart and Rosey Edah at CFCF, but for the most part, growing up, I rarely saw black anchors/reporters/weather presenters on local TV. I'm glad things are changing! @moishistoiredesnoirs #BHM2018 #blackexcellence #galadynastie
The event was capped off by an appearance from Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, who showed off her dance moves onstage with Quebec musician Gardy Fury.
