'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Police say a bolt of lightning struck one home at around 4:15 p.m. and set a house on fire on Cerisiers Street in the off-island suburb of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.
"Everything is lost. Everything is burned," said Benoit Paquette as his family sifted through the debris of what was once their home.
Benoit Paquette lost his family's home in the lightning strike in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.
A lightning strike burned a hole through their roof, and a fire ignited inside the house.
Paquette said he saw the flames from a distance as he was driving home. It wasn't until he got closer that he realized made the terrible realization.
"We said, 'There’s a house on fire… it was our home that was on fire," he said through tears.
Paquette said he lost most of his possessions, but is grateful his children weren't inside when the lightning struck.
A still from a drone video shows the aftermath of a lightning strike that destroyed two homes in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. and badly damaged a third home during a thunderstorm on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News)
High winds caused sparks from the fire to quickly spread to two neighbouring homes.
"I have never seen a fire caused by lightning destroying homes in my 22 years as a police officer," said Insp. Jean-Philippe Labbé with the Régie de Police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes.
Drone footage obtained by CTV News showed the aftermath of the intense storm on the residential street.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation on site but did not need to be hospitalized. Nine residents were evacuated from their homes and have been taken in by the Red Cross and family or friends, he added.
Firefighters douse a home with water after a lightning strike caused a fire on Cerisiers Street in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News)
"Everyone is fine. We're very happy about this," Labbé said.
"It was pretty difficult because when [firefighters] got there the fire was pretty intense. Many hours after getting there they were still fighting the fire."
Firefighters from four neighbouring municipalities helped battle the blaze and were still on-site as of 9 p.m.
Firefighters battle a blaze caused by a lightning strike on a residential street in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News)
With files from CTV News Montreal's Max Harrold, Stephane Giroux and Touria Izri
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
EVENT INFO
EVENT INFO | F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Knix seeks sanctions for lawyers behind class-action suit that alleges menstrual underwear contains 'forever chemicals'
Canadian undergarment maker Knix Wear Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a class-action complaint against the company and also filed a motion for sanctions against the lawyers representing the plaintiffs for not conducting an independent investigation before filing a lawsuit alleging its products contain harmful chemicals.
Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to potential for undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
-
Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home
Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old 'intimate partner' of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.
-
Candlelight memorial to be held tonight in Lindsay, Ont. for boy found dead in river
People will be gathering at a waterfront park in Lindsay, Ont. this evening to “shine a little light for Draven.”
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
-
Fredericton emergency department only accepting urgent cases this weekend
The emergency department at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton is facing a shortage of physician coverage this weekend.
London
-
'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
Two Kidorable Child Care Centre locations were closed abruptly in London on Thursday, leaving parents scrambling.
-
London police investigating kidnapping and extortion
London police are investigating the kidnapping of a man, according to a release.
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn area is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury's Integrity Commissioner to look into KED city council issue
Sudbury mayor, Brian Bigger, said he plans to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner after a late-night council meeting Thursday over the Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
Calgary
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, one Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
Armed duo sought in 8 pharmacy robbery attempts in Calgary this week
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of two people who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery spree that hit eight pharmacies in a three-day span.
-
2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks
RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
'It’s a big problem': Waterloo region pools grapple with lifeguard shortage
Local pools are scrambling to keep up amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage
Vancouver
-
'Workplace accident' involving excavator under investigation in Burnaby
Mounties say they're investigating a "workplace accident" that happened at a site in Burnaby Friday morning.
-
Andrew Berry appealing conviction for murder of young daughters next week
The B.C. man found guilty of murdering his young daughters on Christmas four years ago will be appealing his conviction next week in Vancouver.
-
Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament
A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton would have lost money if it hosted World Cup: expert
A professor of economics says Edmonton should be happy it was not selected to hold games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu named interim provost, vice president of U of A
Former Alberta Health Services President and CEO Dr. Vena Yiu has been named interim provost and vice president at the University of Alberta.
-
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
Windsor
-
Unique properties on the market in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Want to own your own island on Lake Erie, a jailhouse in Chatham or an historic mansion in Walkerville?
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle downtown Friday morning.
-
Golf tournaments raise $200,000 toward hosting Can-Am Police-Fire Games in Windsor
After four years of fundraising golf tournaments, a $200,000 cheque was presented to the organizers of the upcoming Can-Am Police-Fire Games.
Regina
-
Evraz issues layoffs at steel mill in Regina
Evraz has laid off 170 employees at the steel mill in Regina since the beginning of May after choosing to idle its large diameter pipe production in the city, according to a statement from the company.
-
Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina
A new housing option is now permitted in Regina after city council voted in favour of backyard suites being built anywhere in the city.
-
Sask. man found guilty of trespassing after refusing to wear a mask in grocery store
A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that a man who failed to wear a mask while shopping at a Foam Lake Co-op store is guilty of trespassing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
-
Sask. man found guilty of trespassing after refusing to wear a mask in grocery store
A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that a man who failed to wear a mask while shopping at a Foam Lake Co-op store is guilty of trespassing.
-
Saskatoon police plane logged nearly 2,000 hours of flight time in 2021
The Saskatoon police plane spent plenty of time above the city’s skyline in 2021, logging a five-year high for the amount of hours, according to a report presented to the board of police commissioners Thursday.