Erin Tedford resigns after 'toxic' first year on Pointe-Claire city council

Coun. Erin Tedford announced in a Facebook post on Jan. 10, 2023, that she is resigning her seat on Pointe-Claire city council. (Submitted photo) Coun. Erin Tedford announced in a Facebook post on Jan. 10, 2023, that she is resigning her seat on Pointe-Claire city council. (Submitted photo)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon