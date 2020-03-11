MONTREAL -- Eric Martel will leave the management of Hydro-Québec to return to Bombardier, where he will replace the president and chief executive officer Alain Bellemare, The Canadian Press confirmed on Wednesday.

These changes, which should be announced on Thursday, come as Martel's term as president and director of the crown corporation draws to a close.

At Bombardier, he will inherit a company that is heavily indebted, and that has been considerably transformed under the leadership of Bellemare, who has sold many assets since his arrival in February 2015.

Bombardier did not comment on Wednesday evening.

Carrying US $9 billion of debt, Bombardier had just concluded an agreement to sell its rail division to the French giant Alstom and to focus only on luxury business jets.

Before joining Hydro-Québec, Mr. Martel held various positions at Bombardier, where he was notably appointed head of the business aircraft division in 2014.