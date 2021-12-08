Environmental groups are demanding data on water contamination in the vicinity of all Quebec's hydrocarbon wells drilled over the past 20 years.

They say they deplore the absence of data on groundwater near wells drilled using hydraulic fracturing, or fracking -- 19 out of 31 in the Saint Lawrence Valley.

Their demand comes after analyses that concluded groundwater quality has deteriorated in the Murdochville sector of the Gaspé Peninsula, even years after exploratory drilling.

According to the organizations, oil companies should not receive compensation now that the provincial government has decided to put an end to all hydrocarbon exploitation in Quebec.

They note the state of water contamination caused by successive drillings is still not known.

Among the organizations that have joined forces for this initiative are Greenpeace, the David Suzuki Foundation, Équiterre and Nature Québec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2021.