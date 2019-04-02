

CTV Montreal





Good news for the city's commuters: the metro network may be open 24 hours on weekends during the summer, if a proposal by the city's opposition party comes through.

On Tuesday, Ensemble Montreal presented its proposal, a pilot project with the STM that would allow the metros to stay open overnight on a trial basis for 13 weekends.

Opposition councillors are basing their proposal on the success of similar transit options in cities like New Yorj, Chicago, London, and Berlin.

"What we are asking for is that public transit evolve to take into account the realities of life in a vibrant metropolis like Montreal. In the summer, there are more than twenty festivals attracing tens of thousands of visitors," explained Benoit Langevin, City Councillor for Bois-de-Liesse.

"These people would like to be able to continue the party well after 1 a.m. - the last hour on the Montreal metro," he added. "We're offering them an affordable, fast, and safe means of transportation, as well as reducing the risk of drunk driving."

A motion will be formally presented at the next municipal council meeting on April 15.