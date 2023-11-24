English seniors in Rawdon celebrate 25 years of friendship

For 25 years, the Friday Friends group in Rawdon has been getting together every week to exercise, discuss current events, laugh and share a meal.

People rarely miss a gathering.

"Unless people are sick or have appointments, they never miss a beat", said Tina Schmeller, the group’s activity coordinator.

It all began 25 years ago. The founder, nurse Lynn Scott, was working at a long-term care facility.

"It came up that there was money from the government for an English community organization that nobody ever applied for", she said.

For 25 years, the Friday Friends group in Rawdon has been getting together every week to exercise, discuss current events, laugh and share a meal. (Rob Lurie/CTV News)

That was the beginning. Hundreds of Fridays later, there have been numerous day trips, boat rides, and trips to the sugar shack.

"It’s very important that seniors do get out of the house," says Barbara Ferguson, one of the group’s first volunteers.

"Many of them live alone [or] they have families but they don’t live in Rawdon."

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie.