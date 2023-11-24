MONTREAL
Montreal

    • English seniors in Rawdon celebrate 25 years of friendship

    For 25 years, the Friday Friends group in Rawdon has been getting together every week to exercise, discuss current events, laugh and share a meal.

    People rarely miss a gathering.

    "Unless people are sick or have appointments, they never miss a beat", said Tina Schmeller, the group’s activity coordinator.

    It all began 25 years ago. The founder, nurse Lynn Scott, was working at a long-term care facility.

    "It came up that there was money from the government for an English community organization that nobody ever applied for", she said.

    For 25 years, the Friday Friends group in Rawdon has been getting together every week to exercise, discuss current events, laugh and share a meal. (Rob Lurie/CTV News)

    That was the beginning. Hundreds of Fridays later, there have been numerous day trips, boat rides, and trips to the sugar shack.

    "It’s very important that seniors do get out of the house," says Barbara Ferguson, one of the group’s first volunteers.

    "Many of them live alone [or] they have families but they don’t live in Rawdon."

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News