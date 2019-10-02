

Kelly Greig, Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal





An English elementary school inaugurated a new campus Wednesday.

Willingdon elementary, in NDG, inaugurated a new senior campus, for students in grades five and six.

Last year, it was overcrowded, so the community has been split in two: kindergarten through grade four will now take place in the old school on Terrebonne St.

Senior students have moved to the old St-Ignatius of Loyola building on Coronation Ave.

Students learn in smaller classes at the new campus. They sang songs and gave speeches Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new building.

"I like how we're less people, smaller classes, more freedom, it's quieter, it's really nice," said one student.

In 2013, 450 students attended Willington school. Now there's 570.