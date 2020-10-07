MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday that after recommendations from public health, scheduled elections for English school boards will be postponed.

Most of the candidates in the English Montreal School Board ran unopposed, including new chair Joe Ortona and nine of the board’s 10 commissioners.

The remainder of the elections were scheduled for Nov. 1, but public health adviced Legault to postpone them due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the Lester B. Pearson School Board, elections will need to be held to select new chair: Judy Kelley and Chris Eustance are running. Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board will also need to decide between chair candidates Noémia Onofre De Lima and Paolo Galati.

The premier did not announce when they would take place.