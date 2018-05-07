

CTV Montreal





Federal and provincial officials tested the National Public Alerting System in Quebec on Monday morning, but many people never heard a peep.

At 9:55 a.m. cell phones on LTE networks across the province were supposed to buzz or ring with a tone similar to an ambulance alarm.

But as that time came and went alerts were spotted on television and heard on radio, but it appears that the cell phone network did not react.

The alert system is designed to notify the public of imminent disaster or emergency such as a tornado warning, a biological threat of some kind, or the spill of hazardous materials.

The alert messages are distributed by cell broadcast technology and cannot be tracked.

The test was supposed to take place in Quebec at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, while Ontario will test its system at 1:55 p.m.

The rest of the country will test the system on Wednesday.

People who are in the midst of a telephone call when the alert sounds be interrupted with a tone.

Some cell phones will require their users to hit an acknowledgement button before they use their phones.