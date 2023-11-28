Electric medical transport aircraft announced at Saint-Hubert airport

Airmedic and Limosa are joining forces to develop an electric ambulance aircraft. To add to the engineering challenge, the aircraft, christened LimoMedic, will be able to take off and land vertically.

On Tuesday morning, the two partner companies unveiled a scale model of the future aircraft in the Airmedic hangar at Saint-Hubert airport.

The medical transport company is offering its expertise "to improve the interior design" of the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VTOL) designed by Montreal start-up Limosa.

Airmedic currently operates a fleet of Pilatus aircraft and Airbus helicopters.

The new LimoMedic aircraft is expected to be operational in 2028.

Through this partnership, Airmedic hopes to move towards electrification of its aircraft in order to reduce its environmental footprint.

"We all have a role to play in reducing our ecological footprint," said Airmedic CEO Sophie Larochelle, adding that she wanted to leave "a greener future for generations to come."



Electric air medical transportation model (image: Airmedic / Limosa) --

The CEO justified the partnership with a young startup in development because she said she preferred to "act sooner rather than later" in order to be able to provide electric medical air transport in the medium term.

However, there are a number of hurdles to overcome before Airmedic can make a financial commitment to the venture or even sign a promise to purchase its first aircraft.

Firstly, the aircraft will have to be capable of flying long distances and in extreme winter conditions. Airmedic serves the whole of Quebec, from the US border to Nunavik.

Its Pilatus aircraft currently have a range of around 3,500 kilometres, while its helicopters can cover more than 500 kilometres.

Limosa's founding president, Hamid Hamidi, has confirmed that the manufacturing plant will be built near the airport in Longueuil.

For the time being, Airmedic's contribution is limited to consulting with a view to developing an aircraft-ambulance configuration that meets the needs of the market.

Also present at the news conference, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier was delighted to welcome a new innovative aerospace company to Limosa.

She was particularly proud of the fact that "the decarbonization of aviation is going to happen in Longueuil," she said, pledging her support.