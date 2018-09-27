

CTV Montreal





Jean-Francois Lisee found himself on the defensive, fending off slights from someone within his own party as well as the Bloc Quebecois.

On Wednesday, veteran PQ MNA Francois Gendron said he felt that young people supported Quebec Solidaire because it allowed them to “dream.”

The PQ leader refused to comment, saying that his party wasn’t the only one connecting with young Quebecers.

Lisee then had to answer questions about how Bloc Quebecois endorsed Quebec Solidaire’s Taschereau candidates.

The Bloc’s youth wing is also supporting Quebec Solidaire, raising the question of if Lisee and the PQ has lost its sovereigntist credibility.

Former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe endorsed the PQ while attacking QS co-spokesperson Manon Masse’s French skills.

Couillard stands by Ouellette

Philippe Couillard continues to support embattled MNA Guy Ouellette, who this week was alleged to have leaked information to the CAQ.

The report from the Journal de Montreal said that the CAQ received emails exposing a connection between a Liberal fundraiser and a businessman who was once arrested for fraud, with two of those email accounts belonging to a Guy Ouellette.

Leader Francois Legault later confirmed that Ouellette was the source of the emails.

Couillard said that he still has complete faith in Ouellette, who was arrested in October 2017 for allegedly leaking confidential information about a UPAC investigation to the media.