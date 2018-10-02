

CTV Montreal





Fifty-one ridings in Quebec are now represented by women.

That's the highest number of female MNAs in the province's history.

Among them is Nathalie Roy, one of the first people elected for the Coalition Avenir Quebec, and who won a third mandate from voters on Monday.

"I dont know the final numbers but Francois Legault kept his promise. There are more women elected all over the province," said Roy.

Heading into the campaign 48 percent of CAQ candidates were women.

Opponents said many of those women were deliberately placed in ridings the party would not win, but the election results proved the critics wrong.

Newly-elected MNA Jennifer Maccarone is the first woman to represent the riding of Westmount Saint Louis.

As a member of the Liberal opposition, she expects to fight the CAQ over policy and promises, but hopes to work together when it comes to gender equality.

"I think we want to make sure that women's rights, parity, are going to be brought forward and I'm assuming that there will be a lot of recognition across all of the different parties," said Maccarone.

She believes Quebec is part of a change in how people look at gender.

"We see that society's values are changing. It's not singularly women that are responsible for taking care of the household, taking care of the children. There is more parity happening at home as well

Forty-one percent of Quebec's 125 ridings are represented by women -- more than half of those ridings in Montreal.

"It's a historic moment in Quebec politics and it's a historic moment for women in Quebec," said Therese Mailloux of the Women's Group for Political Democracy.

"I think there is a public movement that is in favour of parity but I think also that there was pressure put on a political party leaders."

The Women's Group for Political Democracy wants gender parity to become law to make sure the number of women elected four years from now does not decrease.