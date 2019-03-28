Featured Video
Eight-year-old boy fatally struck by car in Ville Emard
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:45AM EDT
An eight-year-old boy who was struck by a car in Ville Emard on Wednesday night has died from his injuries.
Police said the boy was hit by a vehicle travelling at a low speed at around 8:30 p.m. while he was crossing Laurendeau St. near Woodland.
When police arrived, the boy was lying on the pavement. He was conscious and appeared to be uninjured when he was taken to hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old female, was treated on the scene for nervous shock.
A perimeter was erected as police investigated.
Latest Montreal News
- Eight-year-old boy fatally struck by car in Ville Emard
- EMSB will not comply with proposed religious symbols ban
- Man who jumped into Riviere-des-Prairies during police intervention not found
- As the province tables a bill on religious symbols, the premier asks the public to remain calm
- Coroner's report calls for stricter alcohol guidelines after teen's drowning death