

CTV Montreal





An eight-year-old boy who was struck by a car in Ville Emard on Wednesday night has died from his injuries.

Police said the boy was hit by a vehicle travelling at a low speed at around 8:30 p.m. while he was crossing Laurendeau St. near Woodland.

When police arrived, the boy was lying on the pavement. He was conscious and appeared to be uninjured when he was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old female, was treated on the scene for nervous shock.

A perimeter was erected as police investigated.