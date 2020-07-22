MONTREAL -- An eight-year-old boy died today after he was hit by a car in Saint-Henri, Montreal police say.

He was on foot, crossing the street from north to south alongside Sir-Georges-Etienne-Cartier square, at St. Ambroise St., when the car hit him around 4 p.m., said police spokesperson Cst. Caroline Chevrefils.

Emergency responders found the boy with serious injuries to his lower body, but he stayed concious during his transport to the hospital, she said.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old woman, had come to a complete stop before starting the car again, at which point she collided with the boy. Police said there were no signs of drug or alcohol use.

The driver was treated for nervous shock. There was also a 31-year-old female passenger in the car who wasn't injured.

The boy's death is the 11th pedestrian fatality in Montreal so far this year, compared to 12 by mid-July in 2019.

In total, 24 Montreal pedestrians were killed after being struck by cars in 2019.