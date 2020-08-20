MONTREAL -- Organized crime investigators with the Montreal police have arrested eight people in connection to a large supply of drugs they believe could be linked to recent overdoses in the city.

A search carried out on July 22 led the force to some 20,000 tablets of Xanax and synthetic drugs, including 2,000 of isotonitazene, which police describe as a powerful opioid. They also seized 40 litres of GHB, 740 grams of crystal meth, and one kilo of MDMA.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) announced on Thursday they arrested the head of the drug network, George Sarakinis, 27, as well as seven others in connection with it: Jean-Francois Bacon, 40; Michael Clunan, 43; Badr Ghabi, 31; Mathieu Joly, 33; Jean-Francois Lamontagne, 34; German D. Trinidad Platero Rivas, 45; Timothy Storms, 27 – all of which appeared in court on July 23.

The SPVM said the network – which is now dismantled – trafficked a variety of drugs in several of the city’s areas, but mostly downtown.

"The dismantling of this network will have made it possible to curb the distribution of highly dangerous and potentially lethal drugs," the force said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said they also seized $95,000 and four brass knuckles. The estimated total value of the products seized is upwards of $450,000.