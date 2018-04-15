

The Canadian Press





The Coalition Avenir Quebec is expected to announce that economist Yuri Chassin will represent the party in the St-Jerome riding in October’s election on Sunday.

The announcement will be made in the riding by CAQ leader Francois Legault.

Chassin was the director of research at the Montreal Economic Institute from 2010 until recently. He had also previously been an economic analyst at the Conseil du Patronat du Quebec.

Former Montreal police chief Jacques Duschesneau held the St-Jerome National Assembly seat for the CAQ from 2012 to 2014.

The riding is currently held by the Parti Quebecois’ Marc Bourcier, who succeeded former PQ leader Pierre Karl Peladeau.