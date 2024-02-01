MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Earthquake near Huntingdon shakes western Quebec

    A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario.

    According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremor occurred at 7:37 a.m. on Thursday about six to eight kilometres away from Huntingdon.

    There are no reported damages.

    This is the second earthquake to be recorded in Quebec since the start of 2024.

    There was another one in La Malbaie on Jan. 4.

    Eight earthquakes have been recorded in Canada since the beginning of the year. 

