Dump truck on fire causes major traffic headaches on Decarie Expressway
A truck caught fire on the Decarie Expressway Tuesday morning. (Photo: MTQ)
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 11:05AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A dump truck that caught fire Tuesday morning on the southbound Decarie Expressway near Isabella St. has closed one of three lanes and is causing major traffic problems in the area.
Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area entirely as fire and emergency services are at work.
Traffic on the southbound Decarie Blvd. service road is being detoured onto Edouard-Montpetit Blvd.
Transports Quebec is recommending that motorists avoid the Decarie entirely and take Highway 13 instead, if possible.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
