BROSSARD, QUE. -- Dominique Ducharme insisted there is no dissension within the Montreal Canadiens.

The head coach of the Habs had to adjust his tune Wednesday after defenceman Jeff Petry made some harsh comments the day before following a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins -- the team's seventh in a row.

Petry said that "there is no structure" on the ice and that "we think everyone knows where to position themselves, but we don't go to those places. We don't make it easy for anyone on the ice, except maybe the other team."

Some interpreted these statements as a disavowal of Ducharme. The Quebec coach said the situation was discussed at a routine morning meeting. He said the matter was closed.

"There is no disorder in the system of play," he insisted. "Everything is clear. I make sure of that every day."

"Everyone wants to win," said Ducharme of the frustration on the team. "Nobody is happy with the situation or excited that we're not winning. Nobody thinks it's funny -- me, the players, the assistants, the staff. Everyone wants to be successful. But at the same time, there's only one way to get through it, and that's by rolling up your sleeves."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 15, 2021.